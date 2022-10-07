Teachers caught a man taking photo while on schools grounds but he said he was photographing the trees.
On Oct. 5, Tahlequah Police Officer and School Resource Officer Pam Bell was notified by a teacher that a man was walking on the school grounds and taking photos. Bell observed Frank Limpy walking on the property. The man jumped a fence once he saw Bell walking toward him and headed toward the Pines at Southridge apartment complex. Limpy said he didn't realize he was on school grounds until he saw the kids playing outside. He claimed he was taking photos of the trees but nothing that would be able to identify the students. Limpy was arrested for a warrant and advised to not returned to the property during school hours.
Officer Michael Gray responded to Fox Street and Lee Avenue on Oct. 2 due to a disturbance. Dispatch advised a woman reportedly threw a cell phone and hit a car. Lt. Justin Leatherwood said the woman, Shannon Sharp, walked inside Dollar General on Choctaw Street. Gray arrived and escorted Sharp back to Lee Street. She claimed someone threw an object and hit her in the face. The victim told officers Sharp threw a rock at his car and she had been acting strange. Sharp then claimed she was hit in the face with a bottle of alcohol from a moving vehicle. Gray said there were no injuries or markings to the woman's face. Sharp also said she had beer all over her from the bottle that was thrown at her. Gray, again, didn't see anything that indicated Sharp was hit with an object. Sharp said she was drawing on the road with some chalk when she heard people in the vehicle laughing at her. She said she threw the chalk at the vehicle. Sharp was transported to jail and told Gray the vehicle also ran her over. She was booked for vandalism.
On Sept. 29, Sgt. Lane Cobb was parked at Mary's Liquor when he observed Daniel Helvy walking to a vehicle at Casey's General Store. The officer recalled seeing Helvy's name on a list of new municipal warrants. Dispatch confirmed the warrant and Cobb began following the man as he drove out of the parking lot. A traffic stop was conducted and Helvy was arrested. The two passengers were checked for warrants and Brian Gregory was also arrested. Officers searched the vehicle and found a straw that had a crystal-like substance in it. A container was found that had methamphetamine, a piece of aluminum foil with brown residue, and three syringes. Gregory's wallet was found with the items. He was transported to jail and booked for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and the warrant. Helvy was booked for the warrant.
