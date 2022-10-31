Officers stayed busy with intoxicated drivers and thieves this past week.
On Oct. 26, Tahlequah Police Lt. Justin Leatherwood was called to Mimosa Lane and the Bertha Parker Bypass in regard to a vehicle crash. The victim, who said the driver left the area, provided officers a photo of the vehicle. A BOLO [Be On the LookOut] was issued as Leatherwood continued to investigate the crash. Cherokee County Sheriff's Lt. Jarrod Rye advised he located the vehicle at Tahlequah Terrace apartments. The driver, Donald Sharp, was unsteady on his feet and reeked of alcohol. Sharp admitted to driving the vehicle at the time of the crash. Sharp was arrested after a field sobriety test and booked for driving under the influence, left of center, and leaving scene of accident involving damage.
Officer Steven Smith was assigned to investigate reports of a theft at Love's Country Store on Oct. 26. The manager reported that someone walked out of the store with her work bag. The woman said she left her backpack at a table while she ran to the restroom. She said there was an iPad, and iPhone 13, her wallet, chargers, and books in the bag. She found the bag behind the store, and the phone and cash were missing. William Arthur Rea was found at Cherokee Inn later that day. He admitted to taking the bag and discarding the phone in a trash can near the motel. The phone was recovered and Rea was taken to jail for tribal charges of grand larceny.
On Oct. 29, Sgt. Lane Cobb was on patrol in the area of College Avenue when he observed a vehicle swerving in and out of traffic. Cobb conducted a traffic stop after seeing that the tag was out of date, and met with the driver, Brittany Roark. The officer said there was a strong odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle, and the driver said she was coming from Dewain's Place. Roark claimed she consumed one drink even though her speech was slurred. Roark was arrested after a field sobriety test and transported to jail. The woman asked for additional testing and was taken to Northeastern Health System for blood work. Roark was transported back to jail and reportedly urinated in Cobb's patrol vehicle. The woman said she was unable to control her bladder because she was too intoxicated. Roark was booked for driving under the influence and taxes due state.
