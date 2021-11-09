A nearly naked woman was arrested after officers were called to two local businesses.
On Nov. 2, Tahlequah Police Officer Steven Smith was dispatched to Roadway Inn on a report of an intoxicated woman who was only wearing a T-shirt and underwear and running in and out of the hotel. The hotel manager advised he thought the woman left the area, and officers were notified she was outside of Casey’s General Store. Angelina Cortez couldn’t answer officers and was arrested for public intoxication.
Officer Robert Jones responded to a reported physical domestic incident on Nov. 6 in the area of Trimble Avenue. Jones arrived to hear a man screaming and a woman crying. The officer announced himself and knocked on the door, which caused the door to open. Two small children were inside the residence, where Ricardo Anguiano was standing over Laura Nava. Jones said Nava came toward him aggressively and began yelling at him. Nava had injuries to her face, and Anguiano had scratches on his arm and a mark on his chest. Anguiano was detained and escorted outside, where Jones observed a bite mark on his shoulder. Nava said she threw items at Anguiano but it was his fault, not hers. Nava and Anguiano were arrested for domestic assault and battery in the presence of minor children and obstructing an officer. The Department of Human Services were contacted, and the children were placed in the care of a family member.
On Nov. 7, Officer Cory Keele was dispatched to a domestic dispute wherein a woman said Wesley Mickel hit her in the face. The woman had injuries consistent with her statement, and she said Mickel fled when she told him she was calling the police. Mickel came back to the residence while officers were conducting their investigation, and claimed his hand slipped when he and the woman were struggling to grab a television. He stated he hit the woman on accident, but told another officer he head-butted her on accident. Mickel was arrested for domestic assault and battery and booked on tribal charges. The woman declined any additional assistance from officers.
Michael Desantis was arrested Nov. 5 after Walmart employees told officers he was inside the store although he was banned. Officer Jones made contact with Desantis in the hardware department and found a syringe, methamphetamine, and heroin in his pockets. Desantis was taken to jail and booked for possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and trespassing.
