An intoxicated woman allegedly asked arresting officers if a School Resource Officer could give her a ride home.
On Nov. 4, Tahlequah Police Officer Robert Jones was on patrol in the area of East Downing Street when he observed a Ford Escape accelerate in the intersection with a red light. Jones activated his emergency lights as the driver continued to the parking lot of Sonic. The vehicle jumped the curve twice before parking. Vicki Allen, who appeared intoxicated, denied consuming alcohol and said she was at the eatery to get a drink. Allen was asked to step out of the vehicle, and at one point, Allen asked Jones to follow her home or have the Stilwell SRO pick her up. She was arrested after a field sobriety test and booked for aggravated driving under the influence and failure to stop at red light.
Officer Mitchell Sellers was dispatched to Subway on Oct. 30 after a man and woman stole money out of a tip jar. The caller said she didn't want to press charges, because "this has happened multiple times from the same couple." Officers believed the suspects were Samuel Crow and Vanessa Mendoza, and Officer Dylan Harman located the pair nearby. A foot pursuit ensued and Harman was able to catch up to Crow with Mendoza leaving before other officers could get to her. Crow denied taking the money and placed the blame on the woman. Crow was transported to jail and booked for obstruction and resisting arrest. Mendoza called officers the next day and advised she wanted to turn herself in. She said she only took one dollar and gave the money to Crow before they took off running. Mendoza was booked for petit larceny.
On Nov. 7, Officer Bo Smith responded to First Street and College Avenue in reference to a disturbance. The officer observed Ashley Adair yelling at another person before she began walking away from him. Adair had a strong odor of alcohol on her person and denied consuming alcohol. Adair was arrested and taken to jail, where she was booked for public drunkenness.
