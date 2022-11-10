An alleged shoplifter pepper-sprayed an employee after he was confronted for stealing.
On Nov. 2, Tahlequah Police Officer Thomas Donnell responded to Walmart due to a shoplifter who was trying to leave the store. The caller said the suspect ran out of the store and got into a gold van. Donnell was looking for the vehicle when dispatch advised it was behind him. Justin Archer claimed employees were trying to confront him over an incident that occurred months ago. He was escorted to the Asset Protection office, where employees said he removed a security wrap off a radar detector and concealed the item. He then concealed a shirt on his person before trying to leave the store. An employee confronted Archer at the entrance. Archer reportedly pepper-sprayed the employee and took off running to the parking lot. Archer was arrested for petit larceny and assault and battery.
Sgt. Lane Cobb was called to Walmart on Nov. 7 in regard to two women who allegedly shoplifted. Dispatch advised the women werenâ€™t cooperative with employees when they were confronted, and they got into a silver car. Cobb located the vehicle in the parking lot found Kelli Rill and Lawanda Soap in the backseat. The driver told Cobb the stolen items were in the trunk of the car. A microwave and a food saver were recovered. Employees said Rill took the microwave to customer service and fraudulently returned the item. Rill received a Walmart gift card for $163. It was Soap who exited the store with the microwave and food saver. Dill and Soap were both arrested for petit larceny and trespassing.
On Nov. 5, Sgt. Robbie Bacon was dispatched to a residence wherein a suspicious person was asleep in a chair on the front porch. It took the officer several times to get Matthew Shelton to awake. Shelton had a strong odor of alcohol on his person and admitted to drinking earlier in the night. The man said he was waiting on a friend to give him a ride home. Shelton was arrested for public drunkenness and taken to jail.
