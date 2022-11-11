A wanted man had paraphernalia and drugs on him during encounter with officers.
On Nov. 3, Tahlequah Police Lt. Dexter Scott was patrolling the area of Walmart when he noticed Dustin Duchesne standing near a vehicle. Scott was familiar with the man and was advised he was banned from the store. Duchesne told the officer he was aware he wasn't allowed in Walmart. Dispatch informed Scott the man had warrants, so Duchesne was arrested. Scott patted the man down and found marijuana, a white powdery substance that appeared to be fentanyl, and a used syringe. Duchesne was booked for charges of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and trespassing.
On Nov. 6, Officer Bruce Gower was dispatched to Walmart for a woman who allegedly shoplifted. Officers met with Crystal Lynette Moss, who was just confronted by employees. Video footage showed Moss concealing cosmetic items in her purse and not paying for items. Moss advised she had been caught stealing at Walmart stores in Stilwell and Muskogee. Employees found out Moss was also banned all Walmart stores due to shoplifting. Moss' purse was searched and marijuana was found. She was transported to jail and booked for petit larceny, possession of marijuana, and trespassing.
Officer Robert Jones responded to a dispatch call to Walmart on Nov. 3 after a man failed to pay for merchandise. Employees said Matthew Swafford didn't pay for $300 worth of items before he tried exiting the store. Swafford was transported to jail and booked on tribal charges for a warrant. An arrest warrant would be sought on the municipal charge of petit larceny since Jones failed to write a ticket for the charge during Swafford's booking.
