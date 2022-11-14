Officers were kept busy by culprits who were caught shoplifting at Walmart.
On Nov. 2, Tahlequah Police Officer Michael Gray responded to Walmart in regard to an intoxicated woman. Employees said Cynthia Ullom was lying on the floor near the self-checkout. Employees said the woman was also causing a disturbance. Gray found Ullom lying on the floor in the store. She was arrested for public drunkenness and transported to jail for booking.
Officer Mitchell Sellers was called to Walmart on Oct. 27 due to a man who was shoplifting. Sellers met with Marshall just outside the store, where an employee said the man didn't pay for concealed items. Over $77 worth of unpaid merchandise was recovered and Moore was booked for petit larceny and trespassing.
On Oct. 28, Casinda Coker was arrested for stealing a tube of lipstick at Walmart and trespassing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.