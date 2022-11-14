Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... * WHAT...Wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to a half inch. * WHERE...Cherokee, Muskogee and Sequoyah Counties. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, especially on bridges which may be slushy. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 1-844-465-4997 or go to okRoads.org. &&