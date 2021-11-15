A man admitted to pushing and choking a 37-week pregnant woman.
On Nov. 15, Tahlequah Police Officer Michael Cates responded to South Street in regard to an assault. A woman said she was watching TV with Charles Strain when the two started arguing over her asking questions. The woman said Strain pushed her against the wall and was choking her with both hands. The woman said Strain left after he choked her, and Cates spotted him walking out of an alley close to the residence. Strain admitted to officer that he pushed and choked the woman, who was 37 weeks pregnant. Strain was arrested and booked on tribal charges for domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Officer Lane Cobb was dispatched to West Allen Road on Nov. 12 for a reported physical domestic in progress. Prior to that call, Cobb had responded to the same address for an altercation between Thomas Budder and a woman. The woman had asked for Budder to be removed from the residence because he was acting hostile and yelling at her. Cobb advised he couldn’t removed Budder since he was a resident. Dispatch advised Budder returned to the address and kicked in the front door. Cobb was told Budder fled and may have gone to a relatives on Vinita Avenue. The woman said Budder was limping when he left. Officers located Budder at the relative's house and assisted him outside because he said he "rolled" his ankle. Cobb asked the man about the dispute, and he claimed he was at his grandmother’s house the whole time. Officers transported Budder back to Allen Road and spoke with the woman. She said Budder kicked in the door and asked to be taken to the hospital because of a rolled or broken ankle. She said Budder threw a wooden key holder at her, but missed and it hit the wall behind her. Budder was arrested and booked on tribal charges of domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor.
Officer Bo Smith responded to Walmart on Nov. 12 after Jason Jones was caught trying to steal $33 worth of items. Employees said Jones concealed a rain jacket, an aqua product and a fishing accessory. Jones purchased a grocery item before he passed all points of sale. Jones was transported to jail for petit larceny.
