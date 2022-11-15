An alleged shoplifter told officers to let her go because her granddaughter was with her.
On Oct. 29, Officer Mitchell Sellers responded to a woman who was confronted for shoplifting. Andrea Buckhorn said she needed to be released because she had her granddaughter in the car. She pointed Sellers to her car, and he found it to be unoccupied. Buckhorn gave the officer her granddaughter's description, but employees were unable to see her in the store. Video footage showed no one leaving the vehicle except for Buckhorn. The woman called her mother, and officers were told the granddaughter was at home with her. Employees said Buckhorn concealed a pack of batteries on her person before she tried leaving the store. Buckhorn was booked on charges of obstruction, petit larceny, and a warrant.
Officer Michael Gray was called to Walmart on Oct. 26 after a woman underrang $400 worth of merchandise. Employees said Stormy Wilcox swapped a cheaper tag on a set of sheets and failed to pay for grocery items. Wilcox was escorted to the Asset Protection office and then taken to jail for petit larceny and trespassing.
On Oct. 24, Officer Sellers was dispatched to Walmart because a woman made a fraudulent return. Employees said Rebecca Sharp took merchandise to the service desk and was able to get $50 in gift cards. Sharp was taken to jail and booked for petit larceny.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.