A woman was about to be scammed out of thousands of dollars when she was told her grandson was in jail.
On Nov. 15, Tahlequah Police Officer Michael Gray took a report from a woman in regard to fraud. The woman said someone contacted her about her grandson being in jail due to a vehicle crash. The woman was provided a phone number for her grandson’s lawyer. The lawyer told the woman not to tell anyone about the crash, and requested $7,400 for legal fees. The woman wasn’t able to come up with the amount requested, but she did have $2,300. She said she was instructed to put the money in an envelop and to mail it via FedEx. The woman contacted her grandson, who said he wasn’t involved in a vehicle crash and wasn’t in jail. She was able to stop the shipment of the envelop for $267.
On Nov. 15, Officer Chris Smith met with a woman who stated her ex-boyfriend had parked outside of her workplace. She said the man pulled out a gun and put it under his chin, saying, “So you could see how it feels inside my head.” The woman called police and asked them to conduct a welfare check on the man. She said he never pointed the gun at her or threatened her with the weapon.
William Champlain reported his house was vandalized on Nov. 14. Champlain said he was in the process of remodeling the house and found that the door knobs, and the front and back doors were broken.
On Nov. 14, Daren Gower said he put his wallet on the dash of a his truck to pay the heating and air people at a house. Gower said he returned home and realized his wallet was missing.
