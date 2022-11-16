A woman who was supposedly high on drugs was charged with several offenses after officers were called to her home.
On Nov. 5, Tahlequah Police Officer Bo Smith was dispatched to reports of a disturbance on Nola Avenue. Dispatch advised the caller said a girl was trying to climb out of a window of the residence. The caller said the girl was being pulled back in by a woman but eventually made it out of the window. Vanesa Hernandez exited the house and asked the woman, who called 911, where everyone was and where her vehicle was. The juvenile said the vehicle was impounded before Hernandez "shoved" her back to the house. Officers responded and found the girl running behind the house. Hernandez was holding a child and had another child standing next to her. Hernandez didn't make sense and wouldn't answer the officers' questions. Officers believed she was under the influence of a drug. The children were allowed to get in the caller's vehicle while officers tried to speak with Hernandez. She began to walk away and then appeared as if she was going to get in the vehicle where the children were. A struggle ensued among Hernandez, Smith, and Sgt. Lane Cobb when she kicked Smith in the face. The woman reportedly tried grabbing Cobb's Taser and then grabbed Smith's firearm. She was struck by Smith and then by Cobb's Taser, which had little to no effect. Officer Michael Cates stepped in and the struggled continued for several more minutes before they got Hernandez arrested. The woman continued to be belligerent even while she was being taken to jail. Smith said the woman talked about Satan and how a demon was coming for them. Hernandez had to be placed in a restraint chair when she injured a detention officer's hand. The Department of Human Services was contacted and the children were released to them. Hernandez was booked on tribal charges of child neglect, aggravated assault and battery on a police officer, obstructing an officer, public intoxication, resisting arrest, and malicious injury to property.
Lt. Matt Frits was on patrol Nov. 5 in the area of Park Hill Road when he observed two people walking in the road. Frits made contact with Kasi Hooper and a man, who said they were walking to an apartment complex. Dispatch initially cleared both of them for warrants and Frits told them to stay off the road. Dispatch then confirmed a warrant on Hooper and Frits arrested her. Detention officers found a baggie of methamphetamine in one of Hooper's pockets. Hooper, a tribal member, was booked for possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
On Nov. 5, Sgt. Cobb responded to Garden Road due to a suspicious man who was looking into the windows of houses. Cobb located Damien Plucker on the front porch of a house. Plucker refused to give his name because he felt he didn't commit a crime. He claimed his girlfriend called him and asked him to come over, but he couldn't name his girlfriend or identify the house she lived in. Plucker was detained and arrested for obstruction. He eventually give Cobb a name of Ronnie Plucker and the officer said the photo associated with the name wasn't him. Plucker told Cobb he wasn't a Cherokee Nation marshal so he couldn't arrest him. Plucker also said he hoped Cobb's family and kids "burn in hell." Plucker was booked on tribal charges of obstruction and possession of marijuana.
