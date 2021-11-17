An unknown woman told officers that "the reservation was there," possibly referring to the Cherokee Nation, before she was arrested.
On Nov. 16, Tahlequah Police Officer Steven Smith was dispatched to Colonial Manor to conduct a welfare check on someone who dressed in black and was passed out. Smith found a woman lying on the west side of Dollar General, laughing and talking to herself. Smith said she was looking at her hands as if she had never seen them before. The woman told Smith, “You’re not kicking me out; the reservation is here.” The woman was transported to jail and booked for public intoxication under the name of Jane Doe.
Officer Chris Smith responded to East Gate Apartments in reference to a vandalized vehicle. Washington Gouge was standing next to the vehicle, which had both driver’s side windows busted out and a mirror torn off. Gouge said he didn’t know who vandalized the vehicle and neighbors told Smith they didn’t see or hear anything.
On Nov. 16, Officer Steven Smith was dispatched to Willis Road to investigate a reported burglary. Crystal Barlor said two TVs, a DVD player, and a CD player were missing. A neighbor stated teenagers were looking through the windows of the residence.
