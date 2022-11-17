An underage intoxicated driver admitted to drinking too much beer before crashing into a pole.
On Nov. 11, Tahlequah Police Lt. Bryan Qualls was dispatched to reports of a vehicle crash on Willis Road. The caller said the vehicle was in a ditch and they believed the driver was under the influence. Mikala Wright was standing outside the vehicle when Qualls arrived and said she didn't know what happened. Qualls said it appeared the vehicle swerved left, overcorrected to the right, and struck a pole. Wright exuded an odor of alcohol and admitted to consuming "way too much" beer. She was arrested after a field sobriety test. Qualls searched the vehicle and found an open can of beer in the floorboard. Wright was booked for driving under the influence, transporting an open container, and violation of driver's license restrictions.
Officer Thomas Donnell was called to Armstrong Bank on Nov. 9 after a man tried cashing a stolen check. Danny Kirk was standing in the drive-thru and had a check that was stolen from a woman. Employees said the account holder was called and she advised them not to cash the check as she didn't write one to Kirk. The check was written for $250 and Kirk denied writing it. He was transported to jail where officers found three containers of marijuana in his backpack and a pipe. Kirk was booked for check fraud, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.
Lt. Dexter Scott responded to Walmart on Nov. 11 in regard to Miranda Caviness swapping price tags and concealing items in her purse. The woman was confront outside the store and refused to stop. She approached Scott and was told she needed to go back inside the store, but she tried walking away. Scott grabbed Caviness and told her she needed to go with him to the Asset Protection office. She wouldn't comply and was taken to the ground and arrested. The $200 worth of items were recovered, and Caviness was booked on tribal charges for petit larceny and trespassing.
