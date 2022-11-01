A woman admitted to smoking dope and drinking alcohol prior to crashing her vehicle.
On Oct. 27, Tahlequah Police Sgt. Lane Cobb was dispatched to a vehicle crash in the area of West Allen Road. A black Mustang was crashed into a fencepost and the driver, Emerson Brown, was standing nearby. Brown said she didn't know what happened and appeared confused. The woman admitted to smoking marijuana the day before, and Cobb could smell alcohol coming from her. Brown said she consumed two Trulys. She kept asking the officer why her car was making noises, the alarm going off, and Cobb told her it was because the vehicle was wrecked. Brown was arrested after a field sobriety test and booked for driving under the influence.
Officer J.D. Alberty was called to investigate an unknown man in an "out of order" room at Days Inn on Oct. 25. Employees said a man entered the room through a hole in the wall where they were doing remodeling work. Chadd Straub was found inside the room and admitted to staying there without paying. Straub was arrested and booked for second-degree burglary.
On Oct. 16, Officer Michael Gray responded to Walmart after a man allegedly failed to pay for alcohol. Employees said Shawn Riley didn't pay for a bottle of wine nor a six-pack of beer. Employees tried to make contact with the man, but he refused to return to the store. Gray met with the man in the parking lot and escorted back to the store. Riley was booked on tribal charges of petit larceny.
