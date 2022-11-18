A passenger was arrested after officers found a rock of meth near where he was sitting.
On Nov. 6, Tahlequah Police Lt. Matt Frits was patrolling East Downing Street when he noticed a vehicle with defective taillights. Frits met with the driver and front seat passenger, Jesse Rouse. Dispatch checked both men for warrants and advised that Rouse was wanted. Officers arrested the man and found marijuana on him. Frits searched the vehicle and found a crystal-like rock, which tested positive for methamphetamine, in the passenger-side door. He also found what appeared to be hallucinogenic mushrooms in the door. Rouse said the drugs were his and was arrested for the warrant and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Lt. Dexter Scott was called to Walmart on Nov. 11 after a man and a woman were seen shoplifting. The two were caught concealing beanies on their person and failed to pay for the items. Michael Raider told Scott he had a marijuana pipe in his pocket and the officer found two. Raider was arrested for possession of paraphernalia and petit larceny. The woman was released from the store.
On Nov. 9, Lt. Justin Leatherwood responded to Walmart for a woman who concealed items in her purse. Employees said Jacqueline Girty also removed tags from the merchandise and put on a pair of shoes that belonged to the store. Leatherwood made contact with Girty as she was leaving the store and he said she wouldn't comply with him. The officer detained Girty and escorted to the Asset Protection office. Girty was arrested for obstruction and petit larceny.
