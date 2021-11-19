An anonymous caller told officers a sex offender was living within 200 feet of a school.
On Nov. 18, Tahlequah Police Sgt. Shawn Presley was advised a registered sex offender was living at 508 Academy St., just across from Central Academy. Presley made contact with Gregory Clinton at the residence, and the man claimed his lawyer told him he didn’t have to register anymore. According to the state, Clinton is still a sex offender, is required to register, and cannot be within 500 feet of a school. Clinton was arrested for failure to register as a sex offender and violation of the Sex Offenders Registration Act.
Officer Cory Keele was dispatched to Walmart on Nov. 18 in regard to a theft. Employees said a woman tried to steal clothes and lighters from the store. The woman was seen concealing bras, underwear, and jacket. An employee stopped the woman before she left the store, and she pulled all of the items out of her purse. The woman fled to the parking lot and left in a red Mazda car at a high rate of speed.
On Nov. 18, a woman advised she was being harassed by her ex-boyfriend, who threatened to get her fired. The woman said she was told her ex was parked in a vehicle near her house and he was watching the residence. Officer Keele advised the woman to file a report and she said she would seek a protective order.
