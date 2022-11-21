A woman allegedly tried hiding in a tractor tire after she ran from officers.
On Nov. 11, Tahlequah Police Lt. Justin Leatherwood was dispatched to Circle S Laundry due to a suspicious man with a backpack. The man was reportedly with a woman. Leatherwood met with the man and Lori Neel, who were not using the facility for laundry. Dispatch advised Neel had several warrants, and while the officer was waiting for more information, Neel bolted. Neel ran into Larry's Tire, where she tried to hide in a tractor tire. Neel was arrested after a struggle and continued to fight with officers until she was placed in the patrol vehicle. Neel was booked for public intoxication, obstruction, and resisting arrest.
On Nov. 13, Officer Mitchell Sellers was patrolling Bluff Avenue when he asked dispatch to run the tag number on a vehicle in front of him. The vehicle was a Kia, and the tag returned to a Chevrolet pickup. Sellers pulled the vehicle over and met with Tyler Meigs and Cleo Rodriguez. The officer said there was a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, and neither occupant had a medical license to carry the drug. Meigs was told to step out of the vehicle after the officer spotted a small backpack in his lap. Dispatch advised that Meigs' license was suspended or revoked, and Rodriguez was wanted in a different county. Officers searched the vehicle and the bag Meigs was holding. A jar of marijuana was found in the bag, and nine credit, debit, and food stamp cards were found in Rodriguez's purse. The cards belonged to different people, and the woman didn't want to speak with officers. Meigs was booked on tribal charges of driving under suspension, improper tag display, and possession of marijuana. Rodriguez, also a tribal member, was booked for the warrant.
Officer Dylan Harman responded to Gib's Auto Sales on Nov. 13 after a man reportedly vandalized the business. Gilbert Taylor said Robin Vann stole wood from the property and he wanted him trespassed. Vann was found across the street and escorted back to the business. Vann claimed Taylor hired him to move the wood earlier that day. Harman said the man appeared intoxicated and he admitted to consuming alcohol throughout the day. Taylor said he didn't allow Vann to take the wood. Vann was advised he was banned from the property before he was arrested for public drunkenness.
