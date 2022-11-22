A man was booked for trafficking after officers found 2 grams of fentanyl when he was suspected of overdosing at Walmart.
On Nov. 9, Tahlequah Police Lt. Justin Leatherwood was dispatched to Walmart for a possible overdose. The officer made contact with Haden Webster, who was slumped over in the driver's seat of a vehicle. Webster was lethargic and groggy, so officers had him step out of the vehicle. When he did so, a baggie with three pills was found next to the gear shift. Webster said the pills were Xanax, for which he didn't have a prescription. Leatherwood located several cut straws and several baggies of a white powder. Webster purportedly admitted the powder substance was fentanyl. Webster was arrested for trafficking fentanyl, possession of a controlled dangerous substance without a valid prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Officer Robert Jones was called to 2001 S. Muskogee Ave. on Nov. 2 on a report that Jahir Gonzalez wanted to turn himself in due to warrants. Dispatch advised Jones that the man had some time earlier approached Tahlequah firefighters, who were extinguishing a structure fire, and wanted to turn himself in. Jones told the man he didn't have any warrants for his arrest, but Gonzalez said he was intoxicated and needed to go to jail. Gonzalez was arrested after a field sobriety test and booked for public intoxication.
On Nov. 9, Officer Jones was on patrol in the area of Allen Circle when he observed an improper tag attached to a Ford Mustang. He met with the driver, who claimed to have purchased the vehicle 30 minutes before the traffic stop. The woman said she didn't have her driver's license. Jaidyn McChristian was a passenger in the vehicle and Jones had dispatch check both women for warrants. McChristian was arrested after the warrant was confirmed and the driver was cited for driving under revocation, taxes due state, and no insurance. McChristian was being booked when she said she had "stuff" in her bra. Approximately 2.15 grams of methamphetamine was found, and McChristian was booked for possession of a controlled dangerous substance and the warrant.
