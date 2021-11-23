A belligerent inmate apparently planned to tell jail staff that an officer raped her while she was behind bars.
On Nov. 17, Tahlequah Police Officer Cory Keele was called to the jail to hold court proceedings for inmates who were booked. A woman was arraigned and gave officers a fake name and date of birth. Judge Rachel Dallis advised the woman would be held in jail until she could prove her identity. The woman became irate and tried to spit on Keele, but her mouth was too dry. Keele brought the woman a lunch tray at the jail a few days later, and she claimed her name was Courtney Daniel Montgomery. However, dispatch advised they were unable to find anything on that name. The woman told Keele her date of birth was none of his business, and then called him a pedophile. She said she was going to kill Keele’s family when she was released from jail, and spit at him. Keele went into the jail cell to arrest the woman and she said she was going to tell the jail staff he had been raping her for several days. She was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked under the name Montgomery. Officers were unable to confirm that name. Detention officers said she was fingerprinted, and her name was actually Lutrina Garris.
Officer Steven Smith responded to North Trimble Avenue on Nov. 15 to investigate a domestic dispute. Smith noticed a pocket knife on Nathan Gonzalis and patted him down for weapons. There was a glasses case that had a glass pipe and baggies of a white powder residue inside, and Gonzalis claimed it belong to a woman. The woman said Gonzalis kicked the front door of her apartment and threatened to kill her for two hours. The woman told officers Gonzalis said he would makes marks on himself so he could press charges on her. A neighbor said he watched Gonzalis kicked the door for a few hours the night before. Gonzalis was ultimately arrested for domestic assault and batter, resisting, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
On Nov. 20, Officer Robert Jones was dispatched to Pamela Street in regard to a report of a domestic incident. A woman said Dylan Yanez was intoxicated and tried to enter her residence. She advised Yanez took off running. Jones was walking on Larry Avenue due to dogs barking and could smell a strong odor of alcohol. Jones noticed a dog wouldn’t leave and continued to bark. The officer looked in bushes and could see the bottoms of white shoes and a pant leg. He ordered the person to come out, and it was Yanez. He claimed to have been drinking at his mother’s house and said he wanted to see his children. Yanez was arrested for public intoxication, and Jones found a metal pipe, commonly used to smoke marijuana, in his pocket. Yanez was booked on tribal charges of public intoxication and possession of paraphernalia.
On Nov. 16, Officer Bronson McNiel was dispatched to Buffalo Wild Wings on a reported disturbance. Employees said Jacob Gregory had been drinking and began yelling profanities and racial slurs. Gregory told officers he could say what he wanted because of the First Amendment. He was nevertheless arrested for public intoxication and transported to jail.
