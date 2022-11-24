A man was arrested after officers found a loaded gun, meth, marijuana, and alcohol during a traffic stop.
On Nov. 13, Tahlequah Police Officer Dylan Harman pulled over a vehicle due to defective tag lights. The driver, David Arnett, didn't have a valid license nor insurance verification to the vehicle. Dispatch advised Harman that Arnett had warrants for his arrest. Harman could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, and Arnett provided him with a medical marijuana card, but it was expired. Arnett was being detained when he told the officer he had a loaded handgun on his hip. The man had a badge, but there were no identifiers on it or a concealed weapons permit. Arnett was arrested was placed in the back of Harman's patrol vehicle. Harman and Officer Mitchell Sellers began searching the vehicle and found marijuana, methamphetamine, a glass pipe, a bottle of alcohol. Arnett was transported to jail and booked for unlawful carry of a firearm, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, transporting an open container, no insurance, no valid driver's license, and defective equipment.
Officer Michael Gray responded to Fox Street on Nov. 16 on a report of a domestic incident. The suspect, Luis Garcia, purportedly fled from the residence in a Chevrolet Tahoe before officers arrived. A woman said Garcia went through her phone and accused her of cheating. She said he slapped her and threatened to burn the house down with her and her child inside. Officers were called back to the residence when Garcia showed up. Officers were told Garcia threw something on the ground before they arrived. It appeared Garcia threw a bag that contained 20 grams of meth on the ground. Garcia was booked for domestic assault and battery, trafficking narcotics, and a warrant.
Sgt. Lane Cobb was called to Walmart on Nov. 13 for a person who was trespassing. Employees told the officer that Kimberly Sparks was in the store while she wasn't allowed to be. Sparks paid for the merchandise before she was escorted to the Asset Protection office. Sparks admitted she knew she wasn't supposed to be in the store, and she was arrested. She told Cobb she had meth in her pocket and four syringes in her purse. Sparks was booked for trespassing, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
