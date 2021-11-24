Local officers kept busy with culprits who were caught trying to steal items from Walmart.
On Nov. 22, Lt. Dexter Scott was dispatched to the store on a report of a man who was detained for shoplifting. Dillon Shatto supposedly concealed $31 worth of items and failed to pay for it all. Shatto told officers he has stolen at least four times and never got caught. But this time, he was arrested and booked for petit larceny.
Officer Steven Smith arrested Elizabeth Turo on Nov. 21 after she tried stealing several items from Walmart. Employees said Turo concealed batteries, crafting wire, cookies, a bracelet, sunglass and eye shadow in her purse. Turo was booked on charges of petit larceny and a warrant.
On Nov. 21, Officer Cory Keele responded to Walmart in reference to a theft that had occurred. Employees said Jorjah Butler removed packaging on several rings and placed them on her fingers. Butler was stopped before she could exit the store and arrested for petit larceny.
