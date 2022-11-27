A man allegedly stabbed another man after he was caught trying to steal a catalytic converter.
On Nov. 17, Tahlequah Police Sgt. Elden Graves was dispatched to Fox Street and the Bertha Parker Bypass in regard to a disturbance. Dispatch said two men were fighting while one of them was trying to steal a catalytic converter off the other's vehicle. One of the men fled before officers arrived, and they were told he ran across the bypass. Lt. Bryan Qualls observed a man running through a pasture nearby and officers set up a perimeter around the area. Jerrad Tackett was eventually caught and arrested. Peter Gilbert said his ex-girlfriend's vehicle broke down on Fox Street and had been there for a few hours when they observed Tackett trying to cut the converter out. Tackett tried bolting, but Gilbert caught up to him and the two struggled. Tackett purportedly grabbed Gilbert's pocket knife and stabbed him in the leg. Gilbert got the knife back and the man ran away. Tackett was seen throwing a reciprocating saw in the bed of a truck that was parked on Fox Street. Officers searched the truck and found tools that would typically be used in burglaries: bolt cutters, an ax, hand drill, and the saw. A checkbook belonging to a woman was also found in the vehicle. She was contacted and said her checkbook was missing from her vehicle since August.
Officer Mitchell Sellers responded to Walmart on Nov. 12 for an employee who was accused of stealing while on the job. Sellers was told that Justin Carey would scan items but failed to scan Magic Gathering cards. Carey would do this several times over the course of a week. He also didn't pay for food items and a phone charger. Carey admitted to stealing while on shift and was arrested for tribal charges of embezzlement.
On Nov. 17, Officer Robert Jones was called to Love's Country Store after a suspected thief returned. Employees said Barry Newberry stole alcohol earlier that day and he came back. Newberry left after he was confronted but officers found him at Circle S Laundry. The man denied being at the store but then admitted to stealing alcohol when Jones said there was video footage of him in the store. Newberry was arrested for petit larceny and booked.
