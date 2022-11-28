A wanted man was found with methamphetamine after he refused to leave a local business.
On Nov. 19, Tahlequah Police Sgt. Lane Cobb was dispatched to Circle S Laundry in regard to a group of people who refused to leave. Darren Dreadfulwater and two others were sitting at a booth inside. They all agreed to leave, but dispatch advised Dreadfulwater was wanted. He was arrested, and Cobb located a used syringe and a baggie of methamphetamine, which weighed 1.7 grams. Dreadfulwater was taken to jail and booked on tribal charges of possession of a controlled dangerous substance and the warrants.
On Nov. 14, Officer Dylan Harman drove to West Fox Street to assist Officer Raquel Reed with a trespasser. The homeowner said Tiffany Sharp locked her out of her house and wouldn't let her in. Officers tried speaking with Sharp, but she wouldn't respond. The homeowner gave officers permission to enter the home. Lt. Matt Frits arrived and was advised of the situation. Officers entered the home through a window, and Sharp was found hiding under a pile of clothes in a closet. Sharp was arrested after a brief struggle and booked for resisting arrest and a warrant.
Sgt. Robbie Bacon was called to Jo Street and Maple Avenue Nov. 17 for a woman lying in the grass. Tasheena Thomas was passed out and was awakened by Bacon. She exuded a strong odor of alcohol and admitted to consuming alcohol earlier that night. Thomas was transported to jail and booked for public drunkenness.
