One man was found with close to 60 grams of meth and fentanyl after he passed out in the drive-thru of a bank.
On Oct. 27, Tahlequah Police Officer Chris Smith was called to the drive-thru at Armstrong Bank to assist EMS with a man who was slumped over the wheel in a vehicle. Jacob Lynn was found passed out in the vehicle and Smith could see a bottle of Fireball whiskey in the seat next to him. Lynn finally awoke and refused to go with EMS. The man was arrested after a field sobriety test and transported to jail. Officers searched the vehicle and found several drugs, including pills, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and heroin. Lynn was booked on tribal charges for actual physical control, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a controlled dangerous substance without a valid prescription, and drug trafficking.
Lt. Matt Frits responded to Gibs Auto Sales on Halloween due to a man who was shirtless and appeared intoxicated. Charlie Lowrey said he had just left a party and had consumed "some of a bottle." Lowrey was arrested for public intoxication and booked into jail.
On Oct. 28, officers Robbie Bacon and Mitchell Sellers were dispatched to Keetoowah Street in regard to a fight. Sellers observed Robin Vann grabbing Kayla Adair by the arm before both of them ran inside to an apartment. Vann and Adair were removed from the apartment and both were deemed under the influence. They were booked for public drunkenness.
