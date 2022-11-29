A man reportedly told officers to take him to jail during a field sobriety test because he was "too cold."
On Nov. 20, Tahlequah Police Officer Raquel Reed was on routine patrol in the area of Cherokee Springs Road when she observed a truck driving in reverse at a high rate of speed. The truck struck a curb before turning into the parking lot of Buffalo Wild Wings. Keanu Kuualoha Kaehu Velez appeared to be intoxicated and told the office he wasn't doing anything. He said he consumed two beers before Reed met with him. Reed noticed an employee of the restaurant standing by, and she advised she needed to speak with Reed about Velez. The man was detained while Reed spoke with the employee, who said he left the restaurant without paying his bill. Velez was arrested following a field sobriety test and booked for aggravated driving under the influence and petty larceny for failing to pay for his meal.
Officer Bo Smith was called to Kelly Street Nov. 22 due to a vehicle crashed in a ditch. Smith could smell alcohol coming from the driver, Matthew Mann. He claimed he consumed one beer and was instructed to stand in a spot for a field sobriety test. Mann was arrested after the test and transported to jail, where he was booked for driving under the influence resulting in property damage and transporting an open container.
On Nov. 22, Officer Dylan Harman responded to Walmart Nov. 22 for an alleged shoplifter who was detained in the Asset Protection office. Employees said Matthew Swafford failed to pay for two toys, a fan heater, and baby wipes. Swafford was issued a citation for petit larceny and booked into jail for a warrant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.