A man was supposedly scammed by a woman who was being evicted from an apartment she listed for rent.
On Nov. 2, Tahlequah Police Officer Jacob Robertson was dispatched to State Avenue for a reported fraud. Joshua Hammond said he looked at property listed for rent on Facebook, and met with a woman who claimed to be the property owner. Hammond said the woman sent him a photo of the rental agreement and gave him the keys. He told officers he sent the woman $400 via Facebook. Hammond found out the property is owned by someone else, and that person said the woman was being evicted due to unpaid rent. Hammond contacted his bank and intends to give the property owner the keys. The report will be sent to the District Attorney’s Office.
A woman accused her son of stealing her vehicle after the two got into an argument at Walmart on Nov. 2. The two returned home and she said her son threatened to burn down her house. The man took her keys and sped away in her vehicle. He allegedly told his mother he would crash her vehicle before he brought it back to her.
Anastasia Walema reported that her kids’ bikes were stolen sometime on Nov. 2. Walema said the bikes were in her front yard and they weren’t secured or locked.
