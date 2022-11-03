Jail officers located several items, including meth and fentanyl, in an arrestee's vagina.
On Oct. 17, Tahlequah Police Officer Michael Cates was dispatched to reports of an intoxicated woman on Hensley Drive. Summer Eastham had items scattered around her on the ground, including in her hair. She was arrested for public intoxication, as she appeared to be under the influence of a substance. Cates patted her down and noticed several items he couldn't retrieve due to where those were located on Eastham. She was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where officers recovered items in her vagina. Cates said one of the items was a candle holder with a piece of paper taped to it. The paper contained methamphetamine and fentanyl. Eastham was booked on tribal charges for public intoxication, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and bringing contraband into the jail.
Officer Michael Gray was called to Walmart on Oct. 16 in regard to a man and a woman who walked out with close to $300 worth of unpaid items. Employees said Lori Walker and a man were scanning items of clothing with a clearance tag that was swapped. The pair took off running when they were confronted and left the merchandise behind. They left in a Chevrolet Spark, which was pulled over. Walker was arrested for a warrant, and she and the man were taken back to Walmart. The man was trespassed from all Walmart properties, and Walker was booked for petit larceny, trespassing, and the warrant.
On Oct. 16, Lt. Justin Leatherwood was dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on Legion Road. Dakota Hiatt said he was driving to EZ Mart when he swerved to miss a dog and departed the road. The officer noticed Hiatt appeared lethargic and unsteady on his feet. Hiatt denied consuming alcohol, but was arrested after a field sobriety test. Leatherwood found a marijuana cigarette in the crashed vehicle. Hiatt was transported to Northeastern Health System for a blood test before he was booked on tribal charges of driving under the influence.
