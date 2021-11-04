A man allegedly stole money from a woman who forgot she asked for cash back during a purchase at Walmart.
On Nov. 3, Tahlequah Police Officer Steven Smith was assigned to investigate a reported theft from Walmart. Tiffany McKay said she paid for her groceries and asked for $100 back in cash. McKay said she grabbed her items and the receipt, but forgot the cash. When she walked back into the store, an employee told her a man, who was behind McKay at the register, could been seen on video taking the money as she left the register. Smith spoke with employees and saw a man grab the money, scan his items and pay. The man left the store in a silver Dodge truck; he was wearing a camouflage jacket and a hat.
School Resource Officer Reed Felts met with school officials on Nov. 3 in regard to a student who was seen smoking from a vape device inside one of the restrooms. Officials searched the boy's backpack and found a container that had marijuana inside. The student was released to his mother.
Lt. Brandon Vick spoke with a woman from the Department of Human Services on Nov. 3. She said a juvenile was placed with foster parents in Tahlequah, but he ran away from that location. The woman said the boy may be headed to Stilwell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.