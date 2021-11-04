A man allegedly stole money from a woman who forgot she asked for cash back during a purchase at Walmart.

On Nov. 3, Tahlequah Police Officer Steven Smith was assigned to investigate a reported theft from Walmart. Tiffany McKay said she paid for her groceries and asked for $100 back in cash. McKay said she grabbed her items and the receipt, but forgot the cash. When she walked back into the store, an employee told her a man, who was behind McKay at the register, could been seen on video taking the money as she left the register. Smith spoke with employees and saw a man grab the money, scan his items and pay. The man left the store in a silver Dodge truck; he was wearing a camouflage jacket and a hat.

School Resource Officer Reed Felts met with school officials on Nov. 3 in regard to a student who was seen smoking from a vape device inside one of the restrooms. Officials searched the boy's backpack and found a container that had marijuana inside. The student was released to his mother.

Lt. Brandon Vick spoke with a woman from the Department of Human Services on Nov. 3. She said a juvenile was placed with foster parents in Tahlequah, but he ran away from that location. The woman said the boy may be headed to Stilwell.

