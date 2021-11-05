Officers recovered a stolen vehicle after they noticed a man was driving while his license was revoked.
On Nov. 4, Tahlequah Police Sgt. Shawn Presley was on patrol near Jo Street and Wilson Avenue when he saw a man driving whom he knew had a revoked license. Presley ran Sammy Duvall's information and confirmed his license was revoked. The officer activated his lights and sirens, and Duvall began to flee. He stopped the vehicle in the middle of the road, got out and ran through the neighborhood. Available officers responded and set up a perimeter. Duvall was found walking out of a wooded area and taken into custody. Officers found a replica handgun in the vehicle, along with an opened bottle of vodka in the center console. The owner of the vehicle was contacted, and advised officers it was stolen. Duvall was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked on tribal charges of driving under revocation, eluding, possession of alter air or toy pistol, and possession of a stolen vehicle.
The Department of Human Services were contacted for a reported sexual assault on Nov. 4. A woman told officers her daughter informed her a man had touched her. The girl allegedly said it was her mother's boyfriend who did the deed.
On Nov. 1, Christian Parker reported his vehicle was stolen when he left it running to look for a friend at Kroner & Baer. Parker said he left the truck running because it had a bad battery, and it wouldn't start again if he turned off the engine. The vehicle is a maroon-colored 2003 Ford F-350.
Tahlequah High School Resource Officer Reed Felts was informed that a 16-year-old student was seen smoking a vape pen on Nov. 4 in the cafeteria. Felts tested the pen, and it was positive for THC. The student was released to his mother, and the report will be forwarded to the Cherokee Nation Court.
