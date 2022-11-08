A man allegedly tried paying under $20 for a $400 item at Walmart.
On Nov. 3, Tahlequah Police Lt. Bryan Qualls was at Walmart for an unrelated shoplifting incident when he was advised of a man who scanned a $400 crossbow that rang up as $19. Cliffton Bloxham tried leaving the property before Qualls made contact with him. He admitted seeing the significant difference in the price of the item, but paid and exited the store. The spyware security tag was still on the crossbow, and Bloxham claimed the worker at the door saw the tag and allowed him to leave. Bloxham was arrested for petit larceny and transported to jail.
Sgt. Robbie Bacon was dispatched to East Downing Street on Nov. 3 to check on a building. The owner said that two people were sitting by one of the windows to the building. Wesley Johnson and Bosephus Wing were on the property with open containers of beer. Both men were arrested for public intoxication.
On Nov. 2, Sgt. Bacon was called to Fox Street for Herbert Dale King, who called 911 asking for an ambulance. The man had a strong odor of alcohol on his person and was arrested for public drunkenness. King advised he didn't need EMS and was taken to jail.
Officer Bo Smith responded to Walmart on Halloween for a woman who swapped price tags on a jacket. Employees said Amanda Bishop changed the price tag in order to make the jacket cheaper. She was arrested for petit larceny and booked.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.