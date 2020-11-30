The same woman was arrested two times within two days for disturbing the peace and public drunkenness.
On Nov. 25, Tahlequah Police Officer Kyle Reed was dispatched to White Avenue in regard to a woman knocking on the door to a residence. Bark Frank said Helen Jones was ringing his doorbell, and was seen on his security camera in his carport. Frank said he asked the woman to leave several times, but she refused to do so. Reed said there were two previous incidents involving Jones and the same issue, but no one wished to sign a city complaint. Frank signed a complaint for disturbing the peace, and Jones was taken to jail. On Nov. 27, Sgt. Bryan Qualls was dispatched to West Delaware Street on a report of a woman who was banging on the door. The caller said she wasn’t home but could see the woman continuously knocking and ringing the door bell on her security camera. As Qualls was responding, dispatched advised a separate caller said the same woman entered their residence holding a bottle of whiskey and appeared to be intoxicated. Qualls and Officer Lane Cobb located Jones who tried running from them before she was taken to the ground and arrested. Qualls asked Jones why she was at the residence, but she was too intoxicated to answer properly. Both homeowners said they didn’t want to press charges on Jones and she was booked into jail for public intoxication.
Sgt. Jason Girdner responded to South Wilson Avenue in regard to people trespassing on Nov. 20. Officers Michael Gray advised Autumn Reynolds took off on foot as Girdner was responding. Gray said Reynolds had warrants and took off behind one of the residences. Girdner and Gray walked behind the house and found Reynolds hiding underneath the back porch. Reynolds was arrested for a warrant and Girdner found a black pouch she was hiding. Reynolds said it was dope and other items. Girdner found four baggies of marijuana, two baggies of methamphetamine, four partially smoked joints, two baggies of a powdery residue, and used syringes. Reynolds became agitated when Girdner felt something in a sock in the pouch. She said it was her father’s ashes. Girdner said Reynold’s comment about the ashes proved ownership of the pouch and the items it contained. Reynolds was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked on charges of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Gray advised they found a busted lightbulb and a jar of marijuana inside Reynold’s purse.
On Nov. 26, Officer Robbie Bacon responded to Wheeler Circle on a report of a fight in progress between Joshua Folsum and Joseph Sanders. Both men were speaking with Officer Jacob Robertson and wouldn’t answer why they were fighting. Folsum was bleeding from his forehead and Sanders had a noticeable bump on his forehead. Both men said they didn’t need medical attention. Both men smelled of alcohol and admitted to drinking. They were transported to jail and booked for public intoxication.
Officer Bronson McNiel responded to a two-vehicle crash on South Muskogee Avenue on Nov. 23. The driver of one of the vehicles didn’t have a valid driver’s license and no insurance to the vehicle. Dawn Mouse was arrested and transported to jail for booking.
