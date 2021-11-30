A woman who was allegedly intoxicated was arrested after officers noticed her walking in the roadway on the bypass.
On Nov. 27, Tahlequah Police Lt. Bryan Qualls was on patrol in the area of the Bertha Parker Bypass when he passed a woman walking in the roadway. Qualls made contact with Cheyenne Leppke, but she initially refused to stop walking. Leppke said she was walking from Deidrick Lane and she was headed to Muskogee. Qualls said the woman appeared to be intoxicated, and she admitted to consuming a small amount of alcohol. He asked Leppke if she had anyone to call, and she advised him the only place she could go was in Muskogee. Leppke was arrested for public intoxication and booked into jail.
Officer Bo Smith was dispatched to Pamela Street on a report of a trespasser Nov. 28. Officers said Angel Duvall was crying when they arrived, and she said she knew she was banned from the property, but she didn't have anywhere to go. Tara Alexander said Duvall had been banned from the apartment complex for about a month. Duvall was arrested for public intoxication and trespassing.
On Nov. 28, Officer Raquel Reed responded to Walmart and met with employees who said a man stole three packages of batteries. The man walked up to a self-checkout register and scanned the batteries, but didn't complete the transaction before leaving the store.
Kandel Whisenhunt said his front door camera caught a man stealing his racing fuel jugs off his front porch on Nov. 28. He said there were three jugs and each one was full of fuel. Whisenhunt emailed officers a short time later and advised he found the fuel jugs.
Officer Michael Cates was dispatched to Walmart after a girl tried to steal a pair of jeans, a six-pack of soda, a jug of tea, and two boxes of Kool-Aid. Employees said the girl also scanned a packet of Kool-Aid instead of a book she was trying to pay for. The girl was cited for petit larceny and released to her mother.
Mackenzie Mayhew reported the tag off her vehicle had been stolen when she was parked at her apartment complex on Nov. 29.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.