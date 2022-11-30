A half-naked and intoxicated man was taken to jail after officers were called to a local hotel.
On Nov. 20, Tahlequah Police Department Mitchell Sellers was dispatched to Roadway Inn due to a naked man running around. An employee said Brandon Short exposed his lower half and appeared intoxicated. A woman said a man was knocking on doors to people's rooms and he was half-naked. Sellers went to the room where Short was said to be staying and found the man, along with two empty bottles of vodka. Short was arrested for outraging public decency and disturbing the peace and booked.
Lt. Matt Frits was called to Walmart Nov. 33 for a woman who allegedly shoplifted. Dispatch said she got into a silver car that was traveling onto Daisy Drive toward Stick Ross Mountain Road. Frits conducted a traffic stop and met with the driver, Whitney Barr, and Ryan Jumper. Walmart employees said Jumper put several items into a shopping cart before he left the card unattended. He was seen going out to the car where Barr got out and went into the store. She selected merchandise and then started bagging the items Jumper left in the cart. Barr paid for some merchandise but didn't pay for $52 worth of items. Barr was detained and dispatch advised Jumper had warrants. He was arrested and booked for trespassing and shoplifting. Barr was transported to jail, where officers found marijuana, a white rock with a powdery substance that was later determined to be fentanyl, 19 pills that were identified as Diazepam, and a straw with white residue. Barr was booked for trespassing, petit larceny, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled dangerous substance without a valid prescriptions, and bringing drugs into penal institute.
On Nov. 21, Officer Raquel Reed responded to reports of a domestic incident on Spring Street, where one of the people involved took off walking. Reed spotted Zackary Killin walking westbound on Goingsnake Street and made contact with him. Killin was unsteady on his feet and admitted to drinking alcohol. He and the other person involved in the domestic didn't want to file a report, and Killin was arrested for public drunkenness.
