A man reportedly chased after two Walmart employees while brandishing an ax.
On Dec. 2, Tahlequah police officers were advised of a man with an ax in Walmart. Customers told arriving officers that the man ran down to the cart barn and they located Taylor Moreland in the area. Moreland was said to have had an ax in his coat, with the blade showing. The man complied to Officer Cory Keeleâ€™s commands when he was told to stop, but he quickly became angry and told officers to shoot him before yelling about his attorney. Officer Steffon Herd detained Moreland. Employees said Moreland had been around the store for most of the day and was asked to leave for being disruptive. Moreland reportedly chased two employees while holding the ax before he exited the store. Moreland, a tribal member, was booked for assault with a deadly weapon.
Officer Dylan Harman was dispatched to the intersection of Choctaw Street and Water Avenue Nov. 26 for a woman passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle. Harman could see Janette Welch asleep and had an open 12-pack of beer in the passenger seat. The officer said it took him about five minutes to get Welch awakened. A strong odor of alcohol come from the vehicle when Welch opened the door. Welch said she thought she was home and she was coming from a party a friendâ€™s house. Welch was arrested and booked for actual physical control, a charge she was also arrested for in 2020.
Officer Mitchell Sellers responded to Walmart Dec. 3 after a man failed to pay for $150 worth of watches. Employees said Justin Jones didnâ€™t pay for the merchandise he concealed on his person. Jones was trespassed from the store and booked for petit larceny.
