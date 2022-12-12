One man's suspicious activities caught the attention of an officer who was parked nearby.
On Dec. 6, Tahlequah Police Lt. Matt Frits was parked near El Mocajete when he observed Wendell Holcomb riding a battery-powered scooter through the parking lot. The man was wearing a mask and appeared to be recording with a tablet. Frits deemed that as suspicious due to the businesses being closed, and it being close to 1 a.m. Holcomb said it was his right to ride through the parking lot and he tried to walk away. Frits grabbed the man's shoulder and a struggle ensued. Officers Mitchell Sellers and Dylan Harman arrived to assist Frits with the man. Holcomb was arrested and officers found five prescription bottles of marijuana, a container of what appeared to be methamphetamine, and a glass pipe. Hooper was booked on tribal charges of resisting an officer, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a controlled dangerous substance without a valid prescription, obstructing an officer, and possession of paraphernalia.
On Dec. 2, Officer Caleb Murray responded to Cherokee Nation Enterprises for an intoxicated man who stepped out of his vehicle to urinate in front of a group of people. Scotty Sequichie was in his vehicle when the officer arrived and denied consuming alcohol, despite appearing to be impaired. Murray noticed Sequichie's vehicle looked as if he struck the vehicle parked ahead of it. The man eventually admitted to consuming two beers earlier in the night. Murray noticed an empty 12-pack of beer in the vehicle and also found an open beer between Sequichie's legs. Sequichie was arrested after a field sobriety test and booked for tribal charges of driving under the influence.
Officer Bo Smith was patrolling the area of West Avenue Dec. 5 when he observed Corey Hooper walking toward Choctaw Street. The officer believed Hooper was wanted dispatch confirmed his suspicions. Hooper was arrested and Smith found a baggie of meth and a syringe in the area Hopper was standing. Hooper was transported to jail and booked for possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of paraphernalia, and the warrant.
