An intoxicated woman allegedly claimed she was "Door Dashing" when officers found her in a wooded area.
On Dec. 13, Tahlequah Police Officer Raquel Reed was on patrol on Park Hill Road when she noticed a light coming from a wooded area. Reed made contact with Melissa Storer, who said she was Door Dashing and saw one of her friends. Storer said she picked up her friend and went to the woods where he stayed. She claimed she went with the man to pray and bring him supplies. According to the report, Storer admitted to being a methamphetamine user, and drank alcohol and smoked marijuana while she was in the woods. The woman appeared intoxicated and was arrested after a field sobriety test. Reed searched a purse Storer was carrying and found marijuana, a syringe, and meth. Storer was booked into jail on tribal charges of public intoxication, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Officer Chase Reed was on patrol Dec. 12 when he recognized a man sitting in a parked truck. Reed ran the tag information and was advised it expired in September, and dispatch said the man was wanted. Reed turned his vehicle around and the man wasn't sitting in the truck anymore. The officer looked for the man and found the truck turning around on Delaware Street and West Avenue. Reed initiated a traffic stop and saw the vehicle accelerate before suddenly stopping. The man and a woman got out and the driver sped away on Keetoowah Street. Reed followed the vehicle and the driver, Aaron Zane Tyler, jumped out of the truck and fled on foot on West Avenue. Tyler refused to stop and had his hands in the pocket of his hoodie. Reed drew his firearm and told the man to remove his hands. Tyler complied at first but put his hands back in the pocket. Reed ordered him to remove his hands and to get on the ground. Tyler was arrested, and Reed found a crystal-like substance, oxycodone hydrochloride, and fentanyl inside the man's pocket. Reed searched the vehicle and found a syringe and 11 Zip Lock bags. Tyler was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked for attempting to elude, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, driving under revocation, improper tag display, and possession of paraphernalia.
Lt. Bryan Qualls was in the area of Circle Street on Dec. 13 when he saw two men walking in the middle of the roadway. Klayton Shell was staggering and stumbling. Qualls exited his vehicle to make contact with the two men, and they appeared to be trying to hide behind a tree. Shell told the officer he consumed two shots of vodka, and was arrested after a field sobriety test.
On Dec. 12, Sherida Thatcher reported that a woman stole a package from her front porch. Video footage showed a woman walk up the driveway and place the package in a white sack.
