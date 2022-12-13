A man in possession of meth told officers he was with the Federal Bureau of Investigation when found in a park restroom.
On Dec. 10, Tahlequah Police Officer Caleb Murray made contact with a man in the bathrooms at Sequoyah Park. Price Jones was behaving erratically and claimed he worked for the FBI. Jones was detained and officers found a plastic container with methamphetamine residue and two syringes. Jones was arrested and booked at the jail.
Officer David Trammel was patrolling the area of Kelly Street Dec. 9 when he noticed a vehicle that was illegally parked on the road. A man walking from the vehicle to a house appeared to keep an eye on the officer. Trammel turned his patrol unit around and got behind the vehicle, which was heading northbound on White Avenue. The officer could see several items hanging from the rearview mirror and conducted a traffic stop. The driver explained the reason for being at the house. Dispatch advised Franklin Ross had warrants, and he was told to step out of the vehicle. Ross had a .22-caliber revolver in his pocket as well as fentanyl and a pipe. He claimed he forgot he had the firearm on him. Ross, a convicted felon and tribal member, was booked for possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
On Dec. 9, Sgt. Elden Graves was with a couple on Wilson Avenue when Officer Chris Smith arrived. Lance Pritchett was yelling at a woman and was detained when he wouldn't listen to officers. The man was patted down and Smith found a pipe in his pocket. Pritchett was transported to jail and booked for possession of drug paraphernalia.
