Officers arrested a woman after she tried picking up her kids at school while allegedly drunk.
On Dec. 8, Tahlequah Police Officer David Trammell was dispatched to Cherokee Elementary in regard to an intoxicated parent who was trying to pick up a child. Officers made contact with Elizabeth Klotzke, who was leaned over the sign-out sheet and barely able to stand. The woman admitted to consuming "two shots" of whiskey. Klotzke was arrested for public drunkenness and booked.
Officer Dylan Harman watched as a vehicle was turing onto Jamestown Street without a turn signal on Dec. 7. The officer initiated a traffic stop but the vehicle continued on to until the driver reached North Trimble Avenue. Garrett Fisher, who claimed his name was Allen Carr, claimed he didn't see the officer behind him when he was being pulled over. Harman couldn't find any information on an Allen Carr and Fisher was detained. A woman claimed to be Fisher's mother and tried interfering with the investigation. She was detained and placed in the back of a patrol unit. Dispatch advised Fisher's license was suspended and he was wanted. Fisher was booked for driving under suspension, obstruction, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, and the warrants. The woman was released.
Officer Thomas Donnell responded to Walmart Dec. 8 for a woman who was allegedly trespassing. Employees said Jessica Maness was banned from the store after a shoplifting incident in 2020. She admitted to officers she knew she wasn't supposed to be there, but she was trying to not get caught. Maness was arrested and transported to jail.
