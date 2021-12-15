A high school senior’s car was broken into and school property was stolen.
On Dec. 14, a Tahlequah High School student reported his vehicle had been broken into at his house. The student told School Resource Officer Reed Felts that several items were scattered on the ground outside of his car. He said his Nike backpack, his school-owned Chromebook, and several Nike hoodies were taken. The student told Felts he kept his vehicle unlocked because the car alarm goes off at night when he locks it.
Sgt. Shawn Presley was on patrol Dec. 14 in the area of Stick Ross Mountain Road when he observed a vehicle run a red light. Presley conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Madysin Muskrat. The woman didn’t have a driver’s license, but she did have a warrant. Muskrat was transported to jail and booked for driving without a valid license and the warrant.
On Dec. 14, Walmart employees told Officer Bryan Swim that a man was caught trying to steal $27 worth of items. The suspect was cooperative during the encounter, and was issued a citation for petit larceny.
Maya Vann said she found her car door open on Dec. 14 and reported it to police. Vann found a multicolored bag that contained hair products, and she said it didn’t belong to her. Officer Swim said the bag didn’t have identification inside it.
On Dec. 14, John Molt told officers he had a 25-pound propane tank stored on the side of his house, and the tank was missing. Molt wasn’t sure when the tank was stolen and it cost him about $50 to replace.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.