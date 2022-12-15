A man was found with 5 grams of fentanyl within 500 feet of Greenwood Elementary.
On Dec. 12, Tahlequah Police Officer Bo Smith was patrolling the area of East Jo Street when he observed a man stepping out of a house that was deemed inhabitable by code compliance. The man claimed his name was Nathan Stevens, but Smith determined it was really Victor Stevens. He said he was at the house to feed his cat and believed he could be there until a court date to discuss the term of the residence. Smith advised Stevens he was trespassing and arrested him. Stevens had a baggie of fentanyl and a straw on his person. Smith found a container of marijuana and Stevens said he had a medical card to possess the drug, but didn't have it with him. Stevens was transported to jail and booked on tribal charges of trespassing, obstruction, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled dangerous substance within 1,000 feet of a school, and trafficking illegal drugs.
Sgt. Lane Cobb was driving behind a woman Dec. 13 when he asked dispatch to confirm if she had warrants. Cobb conducted a traffic stop after confirmation on Gwendalynn Tyon, and she was arrested. Cobb searched the area where Tyon was sitting and found what appeared to be methamphetamine and a smoking pipe with burnt residue. The crystal-like substance tested positive for fentanyl and meth and weighed 2.3 grams. Tyon was booked on tribal charges of drug-trafficking, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and the warrant.
On Dec. 12, Sgt. Cobb was dispatched to North Jones Avenue and West Corn Street for a welfare check on a man passed out in a vehicle stopped on the road. The vehicle was in the middle of the road and Grant Wilson was asleep behind the wheel. Wilson was awakened and appeared to be confused. He was told to step out of the vehicle. Officer Michael Cates was standing near the passenger side door and could see two containers with marijuana in the vehicle. Wilson was arrested and booked for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
