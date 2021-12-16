An arrestee appeared to have a seizure while he was being booked into jail.
On Dec. 16, Tahlequah Police Officer Jacob Robertson was dispatched to the intersection of State Highway 51 and Bryant Road on report of a man lying in the roadway. The man wasn’t able to tell officers what was going on. He was unsteady on his feet, but Robertson couldn’t smell alcohol on the man. He said he hadn’t taken any medication or consumed alcohol. Cherokee Nation EMS checked out the man’s blood sugar and advised his being incoherent probably wasn't related to medical issues. The man was arrested for public intoxication and transported to jail. Robertson said the man was coherent and answered all questions while he was being booked. He told officers he has seizures and is treated with daily medication. Robertson approached the man to remove the handcuffs when the man’s eyes rolled back and he began having a seizure. Robertson radioed dispatch and had them contact EMS. The man was placed on his left side, a recovery position, and Northeastern Health System EMS arrived. He was taken to W.W. Hastings Hospital.
Sgt. Matt Frits was on patrol just after 1:30 a.m., on Dec. 14 when he noticed a vehicle traveling without working headlights. Frits turned around to catch up to the vehicle and could see the taillights weren’t working, either. The driver, Joshua Keith Mouse, exited the vehicle and was ordered to show his hands. Mouse admitted he didn’t have a driver’s license, so Frits asked dispatch to check his information. Frits could smell marijuana coming from inside the vehicle and Mouse said he didn’t have a license to possess the drug. Mouse was detained and Frits searched his pockets. Two pills of oxycodone were found in Mouse’s wallet and a baggie of a crystal-like substance inside the vehicle. Officers found eight baggies of methamphetamine, marijuana, five syringes, a spoon with residue, a scale and a ledger that appeared to be logged with “deals.” Mouse was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked on tribal charges of possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a controlled dangerous substance without a valid prescription, possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, trafficking illegal drugs, failure to display headlights, no insurance and no valid driver’s license.
A woman said she was withdrawing money from an ATM at X-Press Stop on Dec. 15 and noticed a debit card still in the slot of the machine. She went outside where a woman and boy were and returned the card to them. The woman withdrew $60 and the same woman and boy asked her for a ride. She agreed to give them a ride, but she stopped to drop off food for a few seconds. The woman noticed her cash was missing after she dropped the two off at Arby’s.
A woman spoke with Officer Steven Smith on Dec. 15 in regard to an information report. She said she testified in a child abuse case the day before in a different county. She said the kids used Emoji stickers, and she noticed an Emoji sticker on the doormat to her office. The woman said that she suspected a man, who was involved in the case, did it.
On Dec. 15, a man filed a report with officers in regard to his suspicions that his ex-wife had signed and cashed his checks. The man said his ex-wife asked him to call the bank and tell them to let her cash checks that were in his name. He advised he never gave the woman permission to cash the checks, and didn’t call the bank.
