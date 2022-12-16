A defective tag and brake light landed two wanted people in jail.
On Dec. 12, Tahlequah Police Lt. Matt Frits conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with a defective brake and tag light. The driver said his name was Kevin Crow, and he said he was coming from the casino with a passenger, who claimed her name was Misha Wilson. Dispatch couldn't find any information on the two names and the information they provided officers. Frits noticed the man appeared to try and hide something in the vehicle. The officer found a .22-caliber rifle with a loaded magazine. The driver said he didn't know he was supposed to tell law enforcement if he had a firearm. The woman told officers the driver was Aaron Brodine. She was identified as Amber Thackeray and he was identified as Gage Brodine. Officers found a container of marijuana on the woman. Frits said the pair were wanted and they were both arrested. During a search of the vehicle, a glass pipe was found in Thackeray's purse. She and Brodine were transported to jail and booked.
On Dec. 10, Sgt. Lane Cobb was dispatched to the alley behind Rafa's Burrito Co. for a man who was lying in the road. Bospehus Wing was playing with a toy trailer as Cobb approached him. The man said he was waiting for someone as he continued to play with the toy. Cobb could see an almost empty bottle of vodka under the man. Wing admitted to drinking from the bottle of liquor and needed assistance standing up. He was arrested for public drunkenness and escorted to jail.
Sgt. Cobb responded to Walmart Dec. 11 for a woman who was trespassing. Employees said Vanessa Mendoza was inside the store and Cobb met with her. She was escorted to the Asset Protection office before she was arrested and booked for trespassing.
