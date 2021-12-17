An intoxicated man who was yelling at traffic was located after he fled from police.
On Dec. 16, Tahlequah Police Officer Michael Gray was dispatched to the area of Taco Bell on a report of an intoxicated man. Gray couldnâ€™t find the man, but he made contact with someone who said he was inside his residence. Gray went to the house and found Ashley Adair lying on mattress in the living room. The house didnâ€™t have electricity and Gray had to use his flashlight to see inside. Adair told Gray to leave and tried closing the door on him. Officers were able to arrest Adair for obstruction after a brief struggle to get inside the house. Officer Robert Jones and Gray found an opened window where they suspected Russell Evans climbed out of and fled. The homeowner said the Evans and Adair were trespassed from the property, but they kept coming back. Adair was booked on tribal charges at the Cherokee County Detention Center. Gray was on patrol an hour later and found Evans walking on South Avenue. Evans was walking with a limp and appeared to be intoxicated. He admitted to screaming at vehicles as they passed him at Taco Bell, and being inside the house where Adair was arrested. Evans said he hurt his foot when he climbed out of the window. He was arrested and booked on tribal charges of public intoxication.
Officer Cory Keele responded to Walmart on Dec. 16 in regard to a man who concealed items while walking around the store. Keele arrived and was advised that the subject was in the parking lot and attempting to flee. The officer found Jory Poafpybitty in the parking lot and he claimed he was going to come back into the store and pay for the items. Employees said Poafpybitty was acting erratically while in the store. The man attempted to steal $87 worth of items and was booked for his charges.
On Dec. 15, Lt. Brandon Vick spoke with Thomas Brixey in regard to his vehicle that was broken into. Brixey a hunting vest, shooting bag with ammunition, shotgun chokes and shooting glasses were taken.
