Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Showers and thundershowers early, then mainly cloudy after midnight with light rain possible. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 39F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers early, then mainly cloudy after midnight with light rain possible. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 39F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.