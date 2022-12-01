Officers were busy with several people who were out and about in public while drunk.
On Nov. 28, Tahlequah Police Officer David Trammell was dispatched to Oak Hill in regard to a woman who was causing a disturbance. Dispatch advised the woman was knocking on room doors and trying to open doors to vehicles in the parking lot. Officer Michell Sellers was already in contact with Kennedye Guthrie when Trammell arrived. The woman appeared upset and wouldn't stop trying to walk away from the officers. The manager of the property said Guthrie demanded keys to a room that didn't exist before she started knocking on doors. Guthrie was arrested and booked for disturbing the peace and public intoxication.
Sgt. Lane Cobb responded to the area of Walgreen's Nov. 28 for a man who was passed out in a truck. Officer Bo Smith met with Steven Pool, who was parked in front of AT&T. Pool said he was waiting on pizza and that AT&T was making his pizza. Officers said the man appeared extremely intoxicated and they could see a bottle of liquor in his center console. Pool was arrested after a field sobriety test and booked on tribal charges of actual physical control.
On Nov. 25, Officer Bryan Swim was called to West Fox Street after a vehicle struck a parked SUV. Jorge Trejo Loredo was sitting in the driver's seat of the vehicle and there was a strong odor of alcohol coming from him. The man said he consumed two beers and he was arrested after a field sobriety test. Loredo was booked for driving under the influence, driving without a valid driver's license, no insurance, and failure to keep right on roadway.
