Officers found a man who had meth and a syringe in the woman's restroom at Norris Park.
On Dec. 14, Tahlequah Police Officer David Trammell was conducting a building check to the women's bathroom at Norris Park when he asked if anyone was inside. Price Jones said he was inside and met with the officer. Jones said he knew he wasn't supposed to be in the bathrooms since it was just before midnight, and he's been warned before. Jones was told to keep his hands out of his pockets several times before he was patted down. Officers found a syringe and methamphetamine on the man. Lt. Justin Leatherwood advised officers that Jones was told he couldn't be in the bathrooms at the park after they were closed. Jones was transported to jail and booked for trespassing, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and possession of paraphernalia.
Officer Cory Keele was keeping an eye on a vehicle that was traveling near two closed businesses Dec. 15. The vehicle took off at a high rate of speed after Keele began to follow it, and the driver pulled into a driveway at a house on Fourth Street. The officer circled the block and pulled back onto Fourth Street, where the vehicle was headed west. The vehicle didn't have a working tag light and Keele conducted a traffic stop. Destiny Hamby and a juvenile passenger began to get out of the vehicle and Keele told them to get back inside. Hamby said she didn't have her driver's license and claimed her last name was James. Keele could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle and he found several containers of the drug, as well as several smoking glass pipes. Dispatch advised Hamby's license was revoked, the tag to the vehicle expired in September, and insurance was unconfirmed. Hamby was arrested for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under revocation, no insurance, and taxes due state. The Juvenile was released to a parent.
Officer Dylan Harman was patrolling the area of Fourth Street and College Avenue Dec. 13 when a woman flagged him down. Jeile Smelcer was yelling and said she got into a verbal argument with another woman. Smelcer yelled and cussed as she walked away from Harman. The officer found Smelcer behind Arby's and met with her a second time. She refused to give him her name and date of birth and was arrested for public drunkenness.
