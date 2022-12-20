Police were called after a local man was found facedown on the ground near a school.
On Dec. 15, Tahlequah Police Lt. Bryan Qualls responded to Tahlequah High School in regard to a man who was lying facedown on the ground. The person who called it in said the man was possibly not breathing and he was at the bottom of a set of stairs. Qualls found Levi Rogers wrapped up in a blanket. The man said he was about to walk into the wood and he took a nap by one of the buildings. Rogers was arrested for vagrancy and taken to jail for booking.
On Dec. 15, Lt. Qualls was called to Atwood’s after an employee suspected a man of stealing merchandise. The employee said a man who was known to shoplift in the store walked outside and the security alarms went off. Qualls and the employee viewed video footage of Benjamin Adair, who appeared to conceal a socket set down the front of his pants. Officer J.D. Alberty met with Adair near Super Spray Car Wash. A ratchet set that matched the one taken from Atwood’s was found on Adair, and he was arrested for petit larceny and trespassing.
Sgt. Elden Graves was dispatched to Walmart Dec. 15 after a woman was caught for allegedly shoplifting. Employees said Deberah Simmons concealed dog treats and mop refill in her purse and failed to pay for the items. Simmons was arrested for petit larceny and a warrant.
