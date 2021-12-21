Intruders broke into a local church, and officers found the culprit eating pizza and cupcakes in the kitchen.
On Dec. 20, Tahlequah Police Officer Robert Jones responded to First Baptist Church after several alarms went off. Dispatch advised the alarm company said there was motion in the main foyer, northwest foyer and main foyer. The pastor arrived and opened the door for officers to clear the building. The front door was unsecured, and Sgt. Matt Frits found Mendy Sawney eating pizza and cupcakes in the kitchen. Sawney was taken to Tahlequah City Jail and booked on tribal charges of breaking and entering.
Officer Jacob Robertson was assisting Officer Mitchell Sellers with a building check at Berry Properties on Dec. 20, after Sellers found broken doors and windows to the building. Officers entered through an unlocked door and announced themselves several times. They got to a room that had a couch, where Robertson noticed a blanket. Robertson then spotted a hand sticking out from under the blanket, and told the person to show his hands. Charles Carpenter complied and was detained. Robertson recognized the man from a previous call, and Carpenter had been reported as a missing person by Cherokee Nation Marshal Service. Carpenter was booked on tribal charges of second-degree burglary and malicious injury/destruction of private property.
On Dec. 20, Officer Lane Cobb was called to West Allen Road on a report of a disturbance. Dispatch advised Michael Jones was intoxicated and was banging on the side of a trailer. Cobb arrived to find Jones unsteady on his feet on the front porch of the residence. Jones refused to tell Cobb what happened, but eventually spoke with other officers. The homeowner said Jones had been drinking alcohol throughout the night, and the two got into an argument. The woman wouldn’t tell Cobb if the argument turned physical, and she said she didn’t want Jones to get in trouble. Lt. Bryan Qualls asked Jones if he had a place to go, and Jones told the officers he could go to jail. Jones was thereby transported and booked for public intoxication.
