A drunken driver plowed into a vehicle that was stopped at a red light, next to a police officer.
On Dec. 15, Tahlequah Police Officer Cory Keele was transporting a woman to Northeastern Health System for medical purposes when he stopped for a red light at Downing Street and the Bertha Parker Bypass. A black car pulled up next to the officer and then a red truck pulled up, striking the car. Keele notified dispatch before he got out to check on both drivers. The driver of the truck, Christopher Harris, appeared disoriented. Keele said the man had an odor of alcohol coming from his person and he wouldn't responded to simple questions. Additional officers arrived and Harris was arrested on tribal charges of aggravated driving under the influence and failure to maintain security verification.
Sgt. Elden Graves and Office Caleb Murray were called to Beth Avenue Dec. 16 in regard to an assault that occurred with a knife. The victim Christy Fontenot assaulted her with a knife. The woman had injuries to her neck and hand but she didn't need medical assistance. She said Fontenot allegedly said she would kill her. Fontenot denied assaulting the woman and she was arrested for assault and battery.
On Dec. 16, Lt. Justin Leatherwood was dispatched to Walmart after Norma Prieto reportedly concealed $108 worth of jewelry in her hoodie. Prieto was arrested for petit larceny and booked.
