A man who said he was homeless was found "squatting" in one of the bathrooms at Norris Park.
On Dec. 19, Tahlequah Police Lt. Matt Frits was conducting a building check at the restrooms at Norris Park when he found a man inside. It was just before 1 a.m. when Frits found Eddie Stewart in the men's bathroom. Stewart's personal belongings were scattered on the floor as if he had been there for awhile. Frits said the man was warned several times to stay out of the park's restroom. Stewart said he was homeless and had nowhere else to stay. Dispatch advised the man had a warrant. Stewart was arrested for the warrant and vagrancy.
Sgt. Lane Cobb was in the area of South Basin Avenue Dec. 17 when he observed several items hanging from the rearview mirror of a vehicle nearby. Cobb conducted a traffic stop and met with the driver, who said he didn't have his driver's license on him. Gerrie Sissom was a passenger in the vehicle and had a warrant. Cobb searched the vehicle and found several containers of marijuana and smoking pipes. The driver was cited for the marijuana, paraphernalia, obstruction of driver's view, and no driver's license. Sissom was transported to jail and booked.
On Dec. 16, Officer Cory Keele was patrolling on First Street when he noticed the front door to a residence was open. Joshua Reynolds could be seen standing in the doorway and shutting the door. Keele circled back around and parked east of the house, as he was aware Reynolds was wanted. Dispatch confirmed the warrant and Keele asked for additional officers to assist him. Officers met with a man who said Reynolds wasn't at the residence. Several people in the house also said Reynolds wasn't there but officers located him. A baggie of fentanyl that weighted 1.10 grams and a metal pipe were found near the man. Reynold said the items belonged to him, and he was booked on tribal charges of the warrant, trafficking illegal drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
