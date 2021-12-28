A man refused to answer calls or texts after he "borrowed" a friend's vehicle on Dec. 26.
Officer Chase Reed was called to Seneca Avenue on a report of an unauthorized use of a vehicle. Leiloni Smith said a man borrowed her Toyota Camry the day before, on Dec. 25. She said the man brought the vehicle back that day, and asked to borrow it again to run to a friend's house. The man didn't bring the vehicle back and wouldn't answer calls or text messages. The report was sent to Cherokee Nation for charges to be filed since the suspect is a tribal citizen.
Lt. Bryan Qualls responded to West Third Street on Dec. 26 for a suspicious activity call. Joshua Stafford said he and his wife saw a white SUV pull into a field behind his house, and shined their headlights toward a vacant house. He said two people got out of the vehicle and walked toward the residence. The two people ran back to the vehicle and left the area. Stafford didn't know if the subjects broke a window, and asked for police to check the house. Qualls checked the area and noticed a broken bedroom window, and the backdoor open. The officer said all of the cabinet doors in the kitchen were open, and no one was inside the residence. The homeowner's contact information was found, but Qualls wasn't able to reach him.
Modesto and Talisha Iglecias met with officers on Dec. 26 after they noticed a damaged gate to their automotive repair shop. Talisha advised the gate had been torn down and a truck that belonged to a customer was missing. She also noticed damage to a Chevrolet Equinox.
On Dec. 26, Sylvia McDowell filed an information report after she noticed her Amazon package was missing from her front porch. McDowell said the package was delivered at 10:30 a.m., and a white SUV was seen driving by her house less than an hour later. McDowell arrived home after 1 p.m., and the package was gone.
